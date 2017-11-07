Outback Steakhouse in South Whitehall relocating to Hamilton Crossings

Outback Steakhouse is relocating its restaurant in South Whitehall Township to a newly-constructed restaurant a few miles away in Lower Macungie Township.

The company’s new 6,497-square-foot restaurant at 800 N. Krocks Road, on the western side of the Hamilton Crossings shopping center, is scheduled to open Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Its 24-year-old location at 3100 Tilghman St., in the Village West shopping center, will close Sunday, Nov. 12.

“We are delighted to continue serving the Trexlertown community at our newest Outback Steakhouse,” managing partner Lynn Yazji said in a news release. “We look forward to sharing delicious meals and memories with our neighbors for years to come.”

The Lower Macungie restaurant’s opening day hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and 50 percent of the day’s sales (up to $5,000) will be donated to Angel 34, a Nazareth nonprofit dedicated to fighting childhood cancer. Guests should mention the charity.

Additionally, Angel 34 will hold an auction throughout the day with items such as Coach and Vera Wang bags and a Smeg mixer.

“We are truly honored to team up with Outback Steakhouse in our mission to help find a cure and advancing treatment options for childhood cancer,” said Doug Sheriff, president of Angel 34. “Thanks to the support of partners like Outback, we’re one step closer to bringing hope and healing to the children and families affected by this disease.”

Guests of the new Outback will be able to enjoy the chain’s signature grilled steaks, chicken and seafood entrees, the Bloomin’ Onion and more in a restaurant boasting the chain’s new “Modern Australia” design, with décor that mirrors the indigenous flora and fauna, adventure, geography and leisure of modern day Australia.

The 240-seat restaurant, with a large bar area, will employ 110 employees, 45 of whom are new hires.

Outback Steakhouse, which also has a location in Bethlehem Township, originated in 1988 with a restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Info: outback.com.

