Outback Steakhouse’s Iconic Bloomin’ Onion Inspires New Menu Selections

A twist on ribs and chicken make innovative, craveable dishes

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Millions of people enjoy the Bloomin’ Onion at Outback Steakhouse each year. The proprietary blend of seasoning and spicy signature dipping sauce has made it a steakhouse favorite – often replicated but never duplicated. Now two bloom-inspired dishes are taking a note from Outback’s famous appetizer.

The Aussie Twisted Ribs and Bloomin’ Fried Chicken were recently added to the new Outback menu.

Both dishes were developed by the Outback and Outback International culinary teams with the ribs

inspired by the popular Royal Bloomin’ Ribs in Brazil. The Outback brand is highly regarded in Brazil and has won several awards for outstanding food, service, and brand loyalty.

“When we develop recipes, we have the guest experience at the forefront of the flavor experience,” said Chef Efrem Cutler, who leads Outback Steakhouse’s Research and Development team. “We challenge ourselves to create craveable, crazy delicious food that you cannot stop eating because it is addictive.”

The tender Baby Back ribs are seasoned with Outback’s signature Bloom flour and tossed with tangy barbeque sauce – the perfect mix of juicy, crispy, and sticky. The boneless chicken breast is hand battered and fried until golden brown. Both are drizzled with the spicy Bloom sauce to complete the dish.

“The marriage between the seasoning and the sauce is evident as they complement each other,” said Cutler. “The sweet, spicy and horseradish flavors of the sauce accentuate the salty, deep and rich flavors of the seasoning, creating harmony in the palette. You can taste each layer of flavor from the delicious center of the onion, chicken or rib to the crispy outer texture and bold, distinctive sauces.”

Aussie Twisted Ribs are served with spicy house-made pickles and starts at $9.99.* Bloomin’ Fried Chicken is served on a buttery toasted bun or accompanied by a freshly-made side as an entrée, starting at $11.99* and $14.99* respectively. More information is available on the digital menu .

Stay tuned… you may see more “Bloomin-inspired” dishes at Outback soon.

*Prices may vary by region.

About Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse® starts fresh every day to create the flavors that our customers crave. Best known for grilled steaks, chicken and seafood, Outback also offers a wide variety of crisp salads and freshly made soups and sides. New creations and grilled classics are made from scratch daily using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world. For more information, please visit www.outback.com or http://www.facebook.com/outback .

