Outback Steakhouse Introduces More Ways to Steak with New Menu

New selections include steak combinations and returning Outback favorites now available every day with lower prices and larger portions

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Outback Steakhouse is giving steak lovers something to celebrate – more options and lower prices. The steakhouse’s updated menu features innovative flavors and new dishes to please any steak lover’s palate, all at a more competitive price point.

“Our team members are so excited to serve this new menu to our guests. After operating on a limited menu, we are bringing back some favorite items as well as some new additions, quality improvements and lower prices,” said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse.

On the new menu, favorites such as Aussie Twisted Ribs and Three Cheese Steak Dip are returning, and a new category called Steak ‘N Mate Combos makes it easy for guests to choose a meal tailored to their taste. The five Steak ‘N Mate Combos include pairings such as:

Center-cut Sirloin & Choice of Shrimp (Grilled Shrimp or Shrimp on the Barbie)

(Grilled Shrimp or Shrimp on the Barbie) Center-cut Sirloin & Aussie Twisted Ribs

Center-cut Sirloin & Grilled Chicken

Ribeye & Choice of Shrimp

Filet Mignon & Lobster

The updated menu is easier to navigate and separates Outback’s famous steaks by cooking style: Season & Seared, Slow-Roasted, and Char-Grilled, which offers a new thick cut Bone-In NY Strip, full of rich flavor. Many menu items’ prices have been adjusted as well.

“We know value is important to our guests, especially now,” said Danielle Vona, Chief Marketing Officer for Outback Steakhouse. “In addition to adding a second side to most entrées, we’ve lowered prices on some of our signature appetizers as well as some of our larger cuts of steak.” For example, the Bloomin’ Onion is now only $7.99* and guests can go from a six-ounce center-cut sirloin to an eight-ounce for as little as $2.*

Other new menu additions include:

Braised Beef Bonzer-Wich – tender beef braised in spicy barbeque sauce, with melted Cheddar cheese on grilled panini bread, served with a side of steakhouse cheese sauce for dipping

– tender beef braised in spicy barbeque sauce, with melted Cheddar cheese on grilled panini bread, served with a side of steakhouse cheese sauce for dipping Prime Rib Sandwich – tender slow-roasted prime rib, grilled onions and mushrooms, Provolone cheese, and spicy signature bloom sauce on a toasted baguette, served with a side of French onion au jus and creamy horseradish sauce

– tender slow-roasted prime rib, grilled onions and mushrooms, Provolone cheese, and spicy signature bloom sauce on a toasted baguette, served with a side of French onion au jus and creamy horseradish sauce Bloomin’ Fried Chicken – hand battered in Bloomin’ Onion seasoning, fried then drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce with house-made pickles, onion, lettuce, and tomato

– hand battered in Bloomin’ Onion seasoning, fried then drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce with house-made pickles, onion, lettuce, and tomato Pork & Pineapple Medallions – seasoned and seared pork tenderloin medallions glazed with caramel mustard and garnished with pineapple

– seasoned and seared pork tenderloin medallions glazed with caramel mustard and garnished with pineapple Toowoomba Salmon – grilled salmon topped with seasoned and sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms in a creamy Creole sauce

– grilled salmon topped with seasoned and sautéed shrimp tossed with mushrooms in a creamy Creole sauce Butter Cake – sweet and rich butter cake topped with strawberries and house-made whipped cream

– sweet and rich butter cake topped with strawberries and house-made whipped cream Chocolate Fondue Flight –warm chocolate fondue with bites of moist brownie and rich butter cake pieces, fresh seasonal berries and pineapple and house-made whipped cream

The new menu debuts nationwide September 2.** Single-use or digital menus will be available for dine in, take away and delivery.

*Prices may vary regionally.

**Menu available at participating company-owned locations. Excludes franchise locations in AK, AZ, CA, CO, ID, MT, NM , NV, OR, SD, UT, WA, WY.

About Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse® starts fresh every day to create the flavors that our customers crave. Best known for grilled steaks, chicken and seafood, Outback also offers a wide variety of crisp salads and freshly made soups and sides. New creations and grilled classics are made from scratch daily using only the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world. For more information, please visit www.outback.com or http://www.facebook.com/outback .

Contact:

Elizabeth Watts

Director of Media & Community Relations

elizabethwatts@bloominbrands.com

813-830-4967

