Outback Co-Founder Sees Opportunity in Glory Days

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Play Ball Florida, owner and franchisee of Glory Days Grill restaurants in Florida and Georgia, announced that they will acquire Glory Days, Inc., the corporate entity which owns 22 corporate restaurant locations in Virginia and Maryland. The acquisition will bring the system-wide total number of Glory Days Grill locations to 40.

In 1996, Glory Days Grill began in Burke, Virginia and was founded by Richard Danker, Robert Garner and Jeff Newman. The Florida and Georgia franchises are owned and run by Bob Basham, Outback Steakhouse co-founder, and his business partner, Jesse McPherson, CEO of Glory Days Grill Florida. Collectively, the corporate and franchise partners created a full-service, casual dining restaurant that has a special appeal for sports fans and families. The brand has won numerous awards for its cuisine and commitment to the community.

With over a combined 94 years in the restaurant industry, Glory Days, Inc. partners and co-founders Jeff Newman and Robert Garner have decided to retire, providing an opportunity for third co-founder, Richard Danker, to bring all Glory Days Grill locations together under one company with his brother, Bob Basham.

“Jeff, Robert and I are very proud of the Glory Days Grill brand we have built over the last 26 years,” said Danker. “I will miss my business partners but look forward to collaborating even more closely with my brother, Bob Basham, to continue to make Glory Days a respected and loved brand.”

“The opportunity to work side by side with my brother, Richard, that’s my idea of the glory days,” said Basham. “Richard and I are looking forward to continuing to expand the brand throughout the Southeast while providing quality food in a fun, sports-centric atmosphere.”

As a result of the acquisition, the entity Play Ball Florida will now be known as Play Ball USA.

Glory Days Grill is a full-service, sports-themed family restaurant known for its commitment to quality food, supporting a variety of local sports groups and for their community involvement. Every restaurant brings together award-winning menus accompanied by numerous large screen televisions tuned to a variety of sports, cartoons, news and entertainment offerings. Tables and booths have individual volume-controlled speaker stations adding to the guest’s enjoyment. Glory Days Grill features signature fan-fare favorites and with many entrees starting at just $12. Signature Dishes include Macho Nachos, Mac n Cheese Bites, Glory Days Award Winning Wings and Sauces, Fabulous Fish Fry and Glory Burger. The lighter fare includes a wide variety of salads such as the Glory Days Cobb Salad. The selection of desserts includes Signature Favorite Oreo Sliders and a Chocolate Cake. For more information, visit www.GloryDaysGrill.com or www.OwnAGloryDaysFranchise.com .

