Out-of-This-World Blizzard Treat Lands at DQ Stores

Limited-edition, galaxy-inspired creation celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The DQ®brand is bringing to life the wonder of space one delicious, galactic spoonful at a time with the NEW limited-edition Zero Gravity Blizzard® Treat, which is available at participating DQ locations nationwide, while supplies last.

Created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing and man walking on the moon, the Zero Gravity Blizzard Treat features OREO® cookie pieces, sparkly cosmic swirls and sweet cotton candy topping blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve, then finished with colorful galaxy sprinkles. This gravity-defying Blizzard Treat is served upside down or the next one’s free*.

“Consumers have had an unwavering fascination with outer space since America’s landmark achievement nearly half a century ago,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Fans can feed their imaginations and taste buds alike with the Zero Gravity Blizzard Treat — sending their red spoon spaceships into a deliciously iridescent soft serve galaxy.”

More Ways to Happy Your Summer

Fans can further enjoy their love of outer space by streaming the complimentary DQ Zero Gravity playlist.

Through June 30, fans can make their visit to a DQ location (excluding locations in Texas) even sweeter by entering the The hAPPiest Sweeps Ever – a mobile game and sweepstakes giving fans the chance to win DQ gift cards and epic family vacations, including a NASCAR® VIP experience trip and a Universal Orlando Resort package.

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Void in Texas and where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes begins on 6/3/2019 and ends on 6/30/2019. Sponsors: International Dairy Queen Inc. and American Dairy Queen Corporation, 8000 Tower, Suite 700, 8331 Norman Center Drive, Bloomington, MN 55437. Click here for entry details and full Official Rules.

For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen, #ZeroGravityBlizzard and #HappyTastesGood.



About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), Orange Julius of America (OJA), Dairy Queen Canada (DQX) and Unified Supply Chain, Inc (USC). Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 24 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit DairyQueen.com or follow the Dairy Queen® brand on social media @DairyQueen.

OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

*Only at participating U.S. locations

*Upside-down at participating locations. Limit one per person. Only one Blizzard® treat is flipped in the drive-thru and on multiple orders. Customer will receive a coupon for a free small Blizzard® treat to be redeemed on the next visit.

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com