Our Pancakes Are so Fluffy You Could Sleep on ‘Em

Sunny Street Café Celebrates National Pancake Week Feb 25 – Mar 3

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Sunny Street Café is gearing up to celebrate the very popular National Pancake Week, running February 25th – March 3rd. Each day, the restaurants will introduce a fun and creative pancake concoction.

“National Pancake Week is a special celebration in honor of our favorite breakfast dish… the Pancake,” said Mike Stasko, VP of Brand Strategy. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get creative. We use guest feedback as well as our test kitchen to come up with some tasty recipes. Our restaurants get really excited about it and have a lot of fun with it – and so does the community”.

Here’s an inside peak at the flavors of National Pancake Week:

Monday, February 25th

Apple Bacon Pancakes… caramelized apples, bacon bits, cinnamon butter

Tuesday, February 26th

LemonBerry Pancakes… lemon cream, wildberry drizzle

Wednesday, February 27th

Eggnog Pancakes… sweet cream batter, cinnamon, powdered sugar

Thursday, February 28th

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes… caramelized pineapple chunks, sweet cream glaze

Friday, March 1st

Mr. Bananas Pancakes… peanut butter, banana, chocolate chips, candied walnuts

Saturday & Sunday, March 2nd – 3rd

Pumpkin Pancakes… our legendary pumpkin pancakes

Stop by a participating Sunny Street Caf é location for National Pancake Week, February 25th – March 3rd.

About Sunny Street Café®

Sunny Street Café® operates 25 franchised locations in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, and Alabama, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Restaurants feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as “big as the plate” buttermilk pancakes, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Tex-Mex Omelette, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting. Franchise opportunities are currently available for both first-time owners and existing operators and developers. For more information, visit www.sunnystreetcafe.com.

