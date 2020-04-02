From Our Hut to Yours: Pizza Hut Has Family Mealtime Covered With Best Delivery Deal Yet: New $9.99 Large, 3-Topping Pizza

Contactless Delivery Adoption Rate Nearly Doubles

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Whether homeschooling children or eating all meals at home, families are adjusting to a new normal. For those who need to take the guesswork out of mealtime, Pizza Hut is open and serving up its best delivery deal to meet the changing needs of its customers: a large, three-topping pizza for just $9.99.

Pizza Hut continues to see an increase in customer demand for contactless delivery—adoption rates have nearly doubled since March 26th—as the company places an even greater focus on the health and safety of both customers and team members. Contactless delivery starts at the store once your pizza leaves Pizza Hut’s 400+ degree oven, slides hands-free into the box, and then is delivered straight to your home without anyone touching it once it comes out of the oven. To give you further peace of mind, Pizza Hut goes the extra step to place your pizza box in an airtight liner to protect it from further direct handling. To request contactless delivery, customers must simply check the contactless delivery checkbox during checkout on our website and app or mention it to a team member over the phone.

“At a time when getting food safely to your family at home is more important than ever, we’re serving up our best delivery deal for America – a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $9.99,” said George Felix, chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut. “And with the increase we’re seeing in contactless delivery, our customers can feel confident that we’re focused on delivering their oven-hot pizza safely right to their door.”

Pizza Hut offers this $9.99 3-Topping Large Pizza price whether it’s delivered to your door or picked up curbside where you don’t need to leave your car – one price no matter how you get it. To meet customers on their terms, Pizza Hut is offering contactless options any way customers would prefer to get their pizza:

Contactless Delivery , for customers who want the convenience of delivery, but with social distance in mind

, for customers who want the convenience of delivery, but with social distance in mind Contactless Carryout , for customers looking to get their pizza hot out of the oven, but with a contactless experience

, for customers looking to get their pizza hot out of the oven, but with a contactless experience Contactless Curbside Pickup (where possible), for customers who don’t want to leave their car, but want to avoid the additional cost of delivery

Pizza Hut and its franchisees also recently announced they’re hiring, with more than 30,000 open, permanent positions currently available across the country. Available jobs include delivery drivers, cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers, and virtual call center agents. Those who are interested in applying for a position can visit jobs.pizzahut.com .

$9.99 large, 3 topping pizzas is Pizza Hut’s best delivery deal as compared to our other current, nationally-available large 3-topping delivery deals. Ask or click for limited time offer. Extra charge for pan/stuffed crust, extra cheese or additional toppings. Product availability, availability of contactless delivery, combinability of discounts and specials, delivery areas, charges and minimums, and prices and participation vary. Delivery charge is not a driver tip.

