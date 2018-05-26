Our House restaurant closing in Locust Point

Our House, a Locust Point restaurant known for its pizza and homey atmosphere, will close its doors for good after service Sunday.

Co-owner Dianne DeSantis said she is closing the eatery at 1121 Hull St. as she turns her attention to another project in Locust Point.

DeSantis is teaming up with the Baltimore Immigration Museum at 1308 Beason St. to open a new eatery. The museum is next to a church, where she plans to continue serving pizza and German food throughout the summer.

She said she hoped to buy the Hull Street building where her restaurant has been housed for six years, but couldn’t agree on terms with the owner.

She hopes to open the new cafe this fall following its construction. And she’s glad to be staying in Locust Point, she said.

“The community is the best. It’s all around Baltimore and outside too,” she said. “It’s just been fantastic.”

DeSantis plans to take a break for about two weeks after Our House closes, but she hopes to keep serving up some Our House favorites and hosting events — such as monthly German night — during the summer.

DeSantis, who has another career in mental health, said she ultimately hopes to collaborate with the church to offer counseling services and other programs.

