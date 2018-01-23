Our Fave New Palm Springs Hotel: The Kimpton Rowan

For anyone lucky enough to live in Los Angeles (said without the least bit of irony), you’ll quickly find that the weekends were made for Palm Springing. Just a couple hours southeast PS has a long history of acting as part-time playground for Hollywood players who like to…play. Indeed, Sinatra bought a house there in ‘47, and the rest, as they say, is history.

And history is indeed everywhere in Palm Springs; you can’t throw a cactus without hitting a drool-worthy mid-centch style home. And beyond the architecture, the heat, and the glowing blue pools beckon year-round.

And we just found yet another reason to visit: The Kimpton Rowan’s new plot of land just off Palm Canyon Drive, on East Tahquitz Canyon Way, right smack in downtown. It’s one of the first hotels to take up residency on this main stretch, which means: several great bars and restaurants are within walking distance. That is, if you feel the need to leave the grounds at all.

We arrived on a typically warm afternoon this month, and were immediately taken with the airy atmosphere. A woven hemp macrame that looks like a gigantic owl hangs behind the check-in desk. The sprawling foyer and 30-foot ceilings offer a breathable sense of anonymity. However, if it’s social interaction you’re after, the lobby bar is the perfect place for it.

After checking in and star-fishing across the plush, comfy bed, we waste very little time getting to what would obviously become our favorite spot: the rooftop pool. Yeah, naturally. Up there, one can lounge on a chaise and beckon waiters bearing effervescent cocktails, all while looking out over spectacular views of the San Jacinto Mountains. Work, read, relax…or take a dip in the heated pool even if it’s a chilly Palm Springs evening (they do have them). Though you may find yourself in the crossfire of a splash or two – the hotel is kid-friendly.

The rooftop restaurant serves delish Californian cuisine – crudite platters that look like Oprah’s garden and a lobster roll you won’t possibly regret.

If it’s fine dining you’re in the mood for, head to 4 Saints, where Stephen Wambach puts his own spin on Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Try the sea urchin, lobster tortellini, and kampachi with chanterelle. Yum, x 10.

As we mentioned before, the location means you’re within spitting distance from all the action and people watching. Just around the corner is the Palm Springs Art Museum, which is worth checking out if for the building itself. Some notable spots to dine nearby would be Rooster + Pig (delicious Vietnamese-American food, as long as you’re not vegetarian); Farm which draws its menu inspiration from the south of France; and the always relaxing patio plus comfort food at Jake’s.

And for a fresh start in the morning, Kimpton’s own Juniper Table makes yummy cappuccinos and breakfast sandwiches – as well as more involved Mediterranean style bites. (Sensing a theme, no?) Or if it’s just a quick jolt of caffeine you’re craving, grab a complimentary cup of joe in the lobby as you star that top-down ride back to La La Land.

