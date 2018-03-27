Our 2018 Easter dining guide: brunch buffets, mimosas and plenty of eggs

Whether you celebrate Easter for religious reasons, like to welcome the spring equinox or simply appreciate the Peeps and chocolate eggs, festivities are sure to include a celebratory meal. L.A.’s restaurant scene is likely to provide what you seek, whether that’s eating ham, eggs or lamb, a buffet or full-service dinner. Many restaurants around town are celebrating Easter with family-oriented holiday menus, special pricing and, in some cases, Easter activities for the children. What about Easter activities for the adults? There are plenty of restaurants offering bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys too. The following restaurants are listed in alphabetical order, with brunch buffet options at the bottom.

1 Pico is offering a $110-per-person prix fixe menu. Starters include bruschetta topped with sheep’s milk ricotta and heirloom baby beets. Entrees include standouts like harissa lamb chops, seared Maine scallops and grilled quail. Dessert options include mascarpone cheesecake and cioccolato cremoso. The menu is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 587-1717, www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/one-pico.

Cafe Birdie will serve specials in addition to the regular menu for both brunch and dinner. Brunch specials include country ham biscuits with eggs; spring vegetable frittata; and hot cross buns. Dinner specials include lamb chops with polenta and kale; glazed ham with fingerling potatoes and horseradish mustard sauce; and a decadent coconut cake. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. 5631 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park, (323) 739-6928, www.cafebirdiela.com.

Café Pinot will offer an à la carte menu of small and large brunch dishes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include smoked trout deviled eggs; chorizo and squid; cheddar biscuits and gravy; and steak and eggs. Prices range from $9 to $23. 700 West 5th St., Los Angeles, (213) 239-6500, www.patinagroup.com/cafe-pinot/menu#Easter+Brunch.

Catch is serving a prix fixe menu for $110 per person, available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Options include seared Chilean sea bass; lobster Benedict; tuna carpaccio; grass-fed filet mignon; and to satisfy that sweet tooth, hazelnut feuilletine; chocolate cheesecake Easter eggs and carrot cake. A children’s menu will be available until 4 p.m. that includes buttermilk chicken fingers; spaghetti Bolognese, salmon sticks and Margherita pizza. 1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (310) 581-5533, www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/catch.

Craft will offer a $65-per-person, three-course brunch that starts with assorted pastries; farmers’ market fruit; ricotta and granola for the table. Second course dishes, served family-style, include duck pastrami with turnips and rye, as well as Dungeness crab with pea tendrils and burrata. Guests can select individual main courses that range from sweet, such as babka pudding with roasted Harry’s strawberries and clotted cream, to savory, such as a rabbit pappardelle with green garlic and fava beans. Brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10100 Constellation Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 279-4180, craftlosangeles.com.

Five Crowns will offer special three-course menus for brunch (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.). Both brunch and dinner prix fixe menus highlight starters such as lobster bisque with crème fraîche; and salad with bacon, toasted walnuts, Gruyére and herbs de Provence dressing. Brunch main courses feature crab Benedict with poached eggs, béarnaise and truffled potatoes. Dinner mains include seared salmon with leek soubise, zucchini, artichokes, dill and garlic chips. Dessert options include Meyer lemon beignets at brunch and crème brûlée with Champagne berries at dinner. 3801 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, (949) 760-0331, lawrysonline.com/five-crowns.

Gracias Madre is offering brunch specials such as cashew ricotta stuffed French toast with lemon curd, berries and rosemary; and grilled asparagus with olive, wine reduction, garlic breadcrumbs, and parsley in addition to its regular menu. Also available, an Easter-inspired cocktail: La aviacion with tequila blanco, violet, maraschino and lemon. Specials are available from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. 8905 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, (323) 978-2170, www.opentable.com/r/gracias-madre-west-hollywood?page=1.

Kali is offering a special, à la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Offerings include deviled Easter eggs ($6), burrata and tomato toast ($12), chicken and waffles ($16) and black barley risotto ($12/$20). 5722 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 871-4160, www.kalirestaurant.com/reservations.

Kendall’s Brasserie will offer a two-course, prix fixe menu for $25 per person. Menu items include avocado salad with haricot vert, shaved fennel and pepitas; quiche; and prosciutto Benedict. 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-7322, www.patinagroup.com/kendalls-brasserie/menu#Easter+Brunch.

Love & Salt is serving “green” eggs & lamb, featuring grilled lamb loin, fried farm eggs and salsa verde with rye toast ($24), alongside the restaurant’s regular weekend brunch menu, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 545-5252, www.loveandsaltla.com.

Leatherby’s Cafe Rouge at Segerstrom Center for the Arts is offering a three-course, prix fixe Easter brunch. Entrée selections include Dungeness crab pasta; Colorado lamb sirloin; seared Scottish salmon and challah French toast with chicken apple sausage. Brunch is available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for $39 per adult, and $19 per child age 10 and under. 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, (714) 429-7640, www.patinagroup.com/leatherbys-cafe-rouge/menu#Easter+Menu.

Mar’sel at Terranea is offering an Easter brunch featuring favorites such as oatmeal frittata with egg whites, crème fraîche, and local preserves ($17); buttermilk fried chicken with kimchi and a green juice shooter ($27); buckwheat blueberry banana pancakes with Meyer lemon sea salt mascarpone and pistachios ($25); and Wagyu smoked brisket with poached eggs, hollandaise and grilled ciabatta ($30). 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, (855) 441-2415, www.terranea.com/marsel.

Nerano is offering special menu items that will be available at lunch and dinner, in addition to the regular menu. Antipasti specials include a salad of frisée, asparagus, fresh fava beans, tarragon, crispy guanciale and farm egg ($23). Primi selections include orecchiette pasta with lamb ragù, fiocchetti di burrata and mint ($34). Secondi choices include grilled California lamb chops with artichokes “giudia” and potato al forno vin cotto ($53) For dessert: homemade shell-shaped pastry filled with pastry cream, orange zest and almond pistachio gelato. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., dinner is from 5 p.m. Reservations are recommended. 9960 South Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 405-0155, www.neranobh.com/index.html.

NoMad’s lobby restaurant will be serving brunch specials from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Offerings include a breakfast burrito with suckling pig, spinach and chile de arbol; and a Benedict with smoked salmon. 649 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 358-0000, www.thenomadhotel.com/los-angeles.

Ray’s and Stark Bar is offering Easter specials in addition to the à la carte brunch menu, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include Ray’s eggs Benedict ($17); pancakes with dark chocolate ganache and brown butter hollandaise ($16); and an egg salad sandwich ($15). 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6180, www.patinagroup.com/rays-and-stark-bar/menu#Easter+Menu.

Redbird will offer a two-course brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $48 per person ($19 for children age 10 and under). Among the first-course options are white asparagus with hollandaise, pea shoots, lardo, charred bread; burrata salad with greengage plums, chicories, hazelnuts, chocolate sourdough; and, Scotch egg with duck sausage, red frill mustard and roasted shallot vinaigrette. Second course options include spring pea ravioli with lobster, tarragon, tomato confit; rainbow trout with quinoa, spinach, hazelnuts, golden raisins; and, Basque baked eggs with short rib. 114 E. Second St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, redbird.la.

Saddle Peak Lodge will offer a three-course, prix fixe brunch that includes items such as roasted apple salad with chicory, blue cheese, watercress, candied pecans; and a roasted lamb sandwich with goat cheese, caramelized onions, sun dried tomato pesto, sweet pea butter, and sweet potato fries. Brunch is $68 for adults and $45 for children under 12. 419 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, (818) 222-3888, www.saddlepeaklodge.com.

Spago is offering a three-course, prix fixe brunch menu for $145 per adult and $65 per child (under 12) from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Highlights include smoked trout mousse with Ossetra caviar and lemon herb blinis; roasted lamb rack, heirloom peewee potatoes, young onions and parsley gremolata; and roasted Ora king salmon, English peas, mushrooms, bacon and mushroom emulsion. 176 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, (310) 385-0880, www.exploretock.com/spagobeverlyhills.

Tavern will be offer Easter specials in addition to their à la carte brunch and dinner menus. Highlights include haricots verts and endive salad with red onion, soft cooked egg, mustard vinaigrette and pine nuts; and grilled rack of lamb with spiced carrot purée, salad of asparagus, fennel and pea shoots, green garlic créme fraîche and charmoula. Prices range from $10 to $36 for brunch (9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and $10 to $42 for dinner (5 p.m.to 9:30 p.m.). 11648 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 806-6464, www.tavernla.com.

The Belvedere is offering a four-course, family-style brunch and dinner with free-flowing Champagne from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $138 per adult and $65 for children aged 12 and under. Highlights include English spring pea toast with crème fraîche, pea tendrils and radish; and Mediterranean seabass with shaved white asparagus and fiddlehead ferns. 9882 South Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 975-2736, beverlyhills.peninsula.com/en/fine-dining/the-belvedere.

The Pikey will offer à la carte specials for brunch (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.) in addition to the full à la carte menu. Brunch specials include crab cake eggs Benedict ($18); and Old Bay-marinated shrimp and grits ($18). The brunch will include a complimentary bloody Mary or mimosa to guests 21 and over; bottomless bloody Marys and mimosas will be $15. Dinner specials include roast short ribs with roasted vegetables ($26); and apricot-glazed baked ham with Hasselback potatoes ($26). 7617 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 850-5400, thepikeyla.com/easter-sunday.

Toscana is offering lamb specials for lunch and dinner in addition to the full à la carte menu. The appetizer is Colorado lamb carpaccio with Gorgonzola sauce and the main course is roasted lamb culotte with balsamic reduction, grilled radicchio and endive. The dessert special is cheesecake with whipped cream and berry sauce. Prices range from $14 to $82 for the à la carte specials. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 5 p.m. Reservations are highly recommended. 11633 San Vicente Blvd., #100, Brentwood, (310) 820-2448, www.toscanabrentwood.com.

Water Grill is offering a special brunch menu both Saturday and Sunday of Easter weekend from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (brunch served until 3 p.m.). Highlights include poached salmon rillettes; warm blueberry pancakes with lemon cream; crab Benedict; warm cinnamon rolls; and assorted signature cocktails. Prices vary per selection. 3300 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (949) 208-7060, www.watergrill.com.

Brunch buffets

Millennium Biltmore is offering a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $69 per person (50% off for children ages 5 to 11; free for children age 4 and under). Reservations are highly recommended. 506 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 605-6166, www.millenniumhotels.com/en/los-angeles.

Avec Nous at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is offering a three-course buffet that includes favorites such as ice shrimp ceviche and herb roasted lamb rack or seared halibut followed by macarons or lemon tartlets. The buffet is $68 per person and $58 per child under 12. 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, (310) 860-8660, www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.

Cast at the Viceroy Santa Monica will offer a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each guest will receive a complimentary glass of Champagne. The menu includes carving stations of roasted prime rib and cedar plank salmon and a seafood station with crab leg and shrimp cocktail in addition to omelet and pancake stations. The buffet is $75 for adults, $25 for kids age 5 to 12, and free for kids age 4 and younger. 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-7511, www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/en/santamonica/dining_and_nightlife/cast.

Le Petit Paris will serve a brunch buffet for $69 per person ($35 for children under 10) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Selections will include oysters, roasted lamb, and chocolate-centric desserts along with a chocolate fountain and egg-shaped chocolate candies for the kids. Bottomless mimosas ($15) and bloody Marys ($18) will also be available. 418/420 South Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 217-4445, www.lepetitparisla.com.

Terranea is offering a Champagne brunch in the PV Ballroom (Adults $105; children 5 to 10 $58; free for children under 5). Buffet offerings include an omelet and egg station, Hawaiian French toast, pasta and risotto station, carving station, salad bar, seafood station, charcuterie & cheese, kid’s buffet, dessert station and more. An egg hunt and other activities are included with admission. Seatings are available at 9 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 265-2836, store.terranea.com/collections/special-events/products/easter.

Circa 55 at the Beverly Hilton will offer a brunch buffet of specialty items from around the globe with standouts such as seafood paella, a carving and barbecue station, a seafood bar, sushi and pastries and seasonal sweets. The price is $81 for adults, $38 for children. Brunch hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 877-6055, www.beverlyhilton.com/explore/dining.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $94 per adult, $74 for seniors age 65 and over, $34 for children age 6-12, and free for children age 5 and under. Unlimited Champagne, coffee, tea and juice are included. 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, (714) 845-4627, huntingtonbeach.regency.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html.

