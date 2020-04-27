  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Orlando woman arrested for breaking goose eggs at Lake Eola

April 27, 2020 | 11:46am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By

An Orlando woman was arrested for breaking Greylag goose eggs at Lake Eola.