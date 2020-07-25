Orlando rapper 9lokkNine ordered held without bond after arrest in Rosemont shooting

Orlando rapper 9lokkNine was ordered held without bond the morning after his Friday arrest on attempted-murder charges, which according to police records stemmed from a Thursday shooting in the Rosemont neighborhood.Jacquavius Dennard Smith, whose stage name is pronounced “Glock Nine,” was arrested on five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.