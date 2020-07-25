  1. Home
Orlando rapper 9lokkNine ordered held without bond after arrest in Rosemont shooting

July 25, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Monivette Cordeiro

Orlando rapper 9lokkNine was ordered held without bond the morning after his Friday arrest on attempted-murder charges, which according to police records stemmed from a Thursday shooting in the Rosemont neighborhood.Jacquavius Dennard Smith, whose stage name is pronounced “Glock Nine,” was arrested on five counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, as well as one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.