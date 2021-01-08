Orlando lawyer suspended amid flood of complaints citing aggressive, erratic behavior

January 8, 2021From www.orlandosentinel.com
Orlando lawyer Justin Infurna was suspended last week by the state Supreme Court after the Florida Bar accused Infurna of causing “great public harm” by abandoning cases, failing to appear in court and verbally attacking clients, former employees and fellow attorneys since at least January 2017, court records show. The Bar has said it’s receiving calls, emails and complaints about Infurna “almost daily” since filing a Dec. 8 administrative complaint seeking discipline.