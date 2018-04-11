Orlando doughnut pop-up offering specialty treats for 4/20

One local doughnut pop-up will help alleviate the 4/20 munchies with a set of specialty treats.
Orlandough will offer its limited-supply Munchies Donut Box only on 4/20 (April 20), an unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana. If you want to learn more, check out this article on the origins of 4/20 — I’m moving on to the treats inside the box:
Although Orlandough does specialize in doughnuts for different dietary needs, none of the delicacies in its Munchies box are vegan or gluten-free.
The box is $17.50 and is available for preorder at Orlandough.co. Again, supplies are limited, so place your order soon. The box is available for delivery or pick-up on April 20 only.
This part is important — do not drive if you are impaired in any way.
