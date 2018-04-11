Orlando doughnut pop-up offering specialty treats for 4/20

One local doughnut pop-up will help alleviate the 4/20 munchies with a set of specialty treats.

Orlandough will offer its limited-supply Munchies Donut Box only on 4/20 (April 20), an unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana. If you want to learn more, check out this article on the origins of 4/20 — I’m moving on to the treats inside the box:

Chocolope : Orlandough has done the unthinkable: sandwiched a brownie in a brioche doughnut. This “burger,” as Orlandough calls it, is topped with caramel glaze, salty pretzels and fudge sauce. And it’s tall. Really tall. It’s a thing.

: Orlandough has done the unthinkable: sandwiched a brownie in a brioche doughnut. This “burger,” as Orlandough calls it, is topped with caramel glaze, salty pretzels and fudge sauce. And it’s tall. Really tall. It’s a thing. Maui Wowie : This brioche bullseye is filled with mango compote, doused with coconut and hibiscus glazes, and rolled in toasted coconut.

: This brioche bullseye is filled with mango compote, doused with coconut and hibiscus glazes, and rolled in toasted coconut. Presidential OG : Crusted with mini M&M’s and Ruffles potato chips, this brioche doughnut also features a Nutella and peanut butter glaze.

: Crusted with mini M&M’s and Ruffles potato chips, this brioche doughnut also features a Nutella and peanut butter glaze. Space Queen: There’s a lot going on with this doughnut: strawberry glaze, Oreo crumbles, birthday cake glaze and fancy sprinkles.

Although Orlandough does specialize in doughnuts for different dietary needs, none of the delicacies in its Munchies box are vegan or gluten-free.

The box is $17.50 and is available for preorder at Orlandough.co. Again, supplies are limited, so place your order soon. The box is available for delivery or pick-up on April 20 only.

This part is important — do not drive if you are impaired in any way.

