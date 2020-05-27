Orlando-Based Island Fin Poké Serves Hundreds of Poke Bowls to Frontline Workers

Local Hawaiian-style poke spot has given back to hospital workers, infectious disease consultants, and more

Winter Springs, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) During a time of crisis, many large corporations have been stepping up to make a difference and thank the individuals who are on the front lines of COVID-19. Mark Setterington of Island Fin Poké , has been taking matters into his own hands and thanking individuals in the Orlando community by donating and delivering fresh meals to first responders.

Over the past couple of months, Setterington has donated over 250 poke bowls (valued at over $3000) to facilities including Nemours Children’s Hospital, AdventHealth Orlando, AdventHealth Lake Mary, Infectious Disease Consultants Orlando, Orlando VA Medical Center, and more. Setterington started these surprise lunch deliveries at the beginning of the pandemic and plans to continue them into the foreseeable future.

“The people working at these hospitals and healthcare facilities are doing everything they can to keep our community safe,” said Setterington. “Bringing them a fresh meal is just a small way to say ‘thank you’ for all of the incredible work they are doing. We are a locally founded business with strong ties within the community and it’s our honor to give back and show support in any way we can.”

Island Fin Poke has a history of giving back, even before the pandemic. The Winter Springs location has a partnership with Nemours Children’s Hospital Lake Nona, where the restaurant donates 5% of its profits to the hospital every quarter. They also provide the hospital with 500 free Dole Whip cards every quarter to hand out to patients and their families.

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, Island Fin Poké follows the original essence of the Hawaiian-style poké dish: farm-to-fork, all locally and responsibly sourced. Guests can build their own bowls by choosing from eight proteins, over 25 toppings, house-made sauces and mix-ins. Guests can also discover exciting flavors and new dishes destined to vary with what fresh and local sources bring to market. The majority of menu items are gluten-free, and there are vegetarian and vegan options.

The franchise was co-founded by Setterington in Winter Springs and has a second local location open in Lake Nona, with two more Orlando-area restaurants opening this summer. Currently operating at 50% capacity at both Florida locations, Island Fin Poke also offers curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery. Including Florida, Island Fin Poke has 7 locations across 4 states.

“One of our most important values is Ohana,” added Setterington. “We see our local community as a family. We are lucky to have such inspirational people in our Orlando ohana who put the community first during this crisis and we want to thank them in any way that we can.”

