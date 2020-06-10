Orlando-Based Brew Theory Announces Major New Partners Shipyard Brewing and JDub’s Brewing Company

The Growing Contract Brewing Facility Takes on Production of Shipyard Brewing and JDub’s Brewing Company, Plus Welcomes JDub’s Dub Shack

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the hospitality industry begins to reopen and rebuild, Orlando-based contract brewing facility “Brew Theory” is excited to announce major new production partners: Shipyard Brewing and JDub’s Brewing Company. The 12,000 square foot facility will produce and sell Portland, Maine-headquartered Shipyard Brewing company’s portfolio of products in the Sunshine State. Brew Theory can provide the brand with 23,000 barrels of annual capacity and an external sales team. In addition, the Sarasota, Florida-based JDub’s Brewing Company is moving production of its core beers to Brew Theory and opening JDub’s Dub Shack at Brew Theory’s taproom this Saturday, which will serve delicious JDub’s brews and food from Grilled Cheezus Sandwich Shop. JDub’s will also use the podcast room at Brew Theory to record “JDub’s Unfiltered”, a podcast devoted to beer, charity and music.

Brew Theory was founded in 2018 by craft beer aficionado Jeremy Roberts after opening popular Central Florida-based brewery Orange County Brewers in 2017. Brew Theory offers end-to-end contact brewing with packaging and distribution services and features a brewery, taproom, podcast space and beer lab where guests can experience the science of beer. Newest production partners Shipyard Brewing and JDub’s Brewing Company join Orange County Brewers, Adroit Theory of Virginia, Delta Sunshine of Tennessee, Prosperity Brewing of West Palm Beach, 3 Odd Guys of Apopka and Japanese inspired brand Japas Cervejaria of New York at Brew Theory.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Fred Forsley of Shipyard Brewing and Jeremy Joerger of JDub’s Brewing Company,” says President/Founder of Brew Theory Jeremy Roberts. “Brew Theory has been committed to making quality beer for our brewery partners since inception. Teaming up with Shipyard and JDub’s gives us a Southeast brand that allows us to show off the quality we’re committed to and earn business with future craft brewer partners.”

Brew Theory is located in the Creative Village area in Downtown Orlando at 400 Pittman Street, Orlando, FL 32801 . For more information, visit www.brew-theory.com .