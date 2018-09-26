Orland Park chef regrets return to 'Hell's Kitchen'

Season 18 of “Hell’s Kitchen” doesn’t premiere until Friday night, but Orland Park contestant Jen Gavin is already expressing regret for participating in the Fox network contest again.

“I just wasn’t in the right head space to be in the competition at the time,” Gavin told the Tribune by phone. “I’m definitely grateful to be back out there and given another opportunity to showcase my skills and my talents and all that good stuff, but the timing was pretty rough for me. And I think at this point in my career, I might even have taken a shuffle backwards.”

Gavin placed fourth on Season 4 of “Hell’s Kitchen.” Show host Gordon Ramsay criticized her attitude when he sent her home in 2008. There’s no love lost between the two on the new season, which is scheduled to premiere at 8 p.m. Friday.

Eight veteran contestants, including Gavin, face off against eight rookies for $250,000 and a position at the first Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Gavin, 35, said she found it difficult to get along with some of her fellow veteran competitors because they had built bonds with each other on seasons that aired more recently than hers.

“I was 23 at the time when I did the first season, so I was young and definitely a lot more impressionable. And I would say 10 years later, I'm more stable in my career,” Gavin said. “I have a successful catering company, and I’ve toured the world with some of the biggest musicians on the planet, so I guess I came into it this season with a lot more confidence in who I am as a chef, so I was not very bending when it came to certain things.”

After she left “Hell’s Kitchen” the first time, Gavin went on to build her catering business, Edible Passport, and design a line of handmade chef coats that she sells online and at trade shows.

She said her team has catered for Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Usher and other musicians on tour, so it’s surprising that she would want to return to “Hell’s Kitchen,” a high-pressure competition that involves grueling challenges and demeaning tasks.

The South Side native said she was in a dark place when she agreed to do the show because she had invested a significant amount of her savings in a food truck deal that fell through.

“It was a huge financial loss that I took with the food truck,” Gavin said. “It was a bad time, and I was looking to kind of recoup some things, so I decided to go back on for another run and see how it would go.”

Preview clips hint that it did not go well. Still, Gavin tried to remain positive about the experience. “I’m a very passionate person about my work. … I love my city and no matter what happens, I definitely hope to make them proud.”

