Adrian Kraus
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Orioles lose to Blue Jays, 5-4, on Randal Grichuk’s walk-off home run

August 28, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Adrian Kraus

Blue Jays walk off with 5-4 win in 10 innings against Orioles in Buffalo.