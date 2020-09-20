Kathy Willens
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Orioles on deck: Lineups, pitching matchup and how to watch Sunday’s game vs. Rays

September 20, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Kathy Willens

Here's everything you need to know before the Orioles' home game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.