Oriole, S.K.Y. collaborate on suicide-prevention fundraiser

Chefs Stephen Gillanders of S.K.Y. and Noah Sandoval of Oriole will collaborate on a special fundraising dinner to benefit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Taking place 6-10 p.m. Sept. 24 at S.K.Y. (1239 W. 18th St.), the event will feature the chefs, along with S.K.Y. pastry chef Tatum Sinclair and Oriole chef de cuisine Mariya Russell, preparing a five-course dinner with vintage Champagne (one bottle per two diners). The evening will begin with a reception with passed hors d’oeuvres and Krug Champagne.

Ten sommeliers, led by Oriole’s Aaron McManus, will provide wine procurement and pouring for the evening. Wines will be compliments of Knightsbridge Wine Shoppe and Krug.

All-inclusive tickets, $275 (pricey, but a good cause), are on sale now through Brown Paper Tickets; order online here. All proceeds will go directly to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

