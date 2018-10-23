Original Steam heats things up in Chinatown, plus other restaurant news

You can already try Asian hot pot, stone pot and dry pot cooking methods around town, but now it’s time to try steam pot. Original Steam is serving up the variation in Chinatown, allowing you to choose your own flavors and add-ons for a customizable experience.

The meal starts with a base of soup or congee, a rice porridge. Then, you choose your add-ons, which will flavor the base as it cooks.

The main draw is the seafood, and there’s a dizzying variety: eight kinds of fish, plus lobster, shrimp, prawns, king crab, Dungeness crab, blue crab and more. Pork, beef, lamb, chicken and assorted vegetables are also available.

Compared with other pots, steam pot uses less oil, said manager Sandy Mei, and that’s a big draw for customers who are health-conscious. The flavors are also a little more unadulterated, since items are not cooked in a sauce or mixed in with other ingredients.

“You’ll taste the freshness of the original flavor, and most of the seafood is not seasoned or marinated,” Mei said.

Once the timer goes off (different times depending on the protein you choose), you’ll have a number of dipping sauces to choose from, like a spicy chile sauce, a sweet oyster sauce or a savory soy sauce, plus fresh ginger, jalapeno and onion. For first-timers, a server will help assist in recommending combinations and in the cooking process.

While you can order steamed rice on the side, most customers like to wait until the end to help themselves to the congee or broth that has been absorbing all the runoff from the seafood, meat and vegetables.

Mei said the restaurant offers a unique experience for each diner — those who are familiar with the cooking style and those who are not.

The kitchen also serves Cantonese dishes.

2428 S. Wallace St., 312-888-2170, originalsteams.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

THE LOOP — Eataly’s newest seasonal pop-up is called Baita, a wintry ski-lodge experience. Try winter-themed bites like gnocchi, melted raclette cheese and Alpine-style finger foods, and pair them with specialty cocktails and wine. 43 E. Ohio St., 312-521-8700, eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago

THE LOOP — About Last Knife is a bar and steakhouse on the ground floor of Hotel Julian, helmed by Dan Weiland (Forbidden Root, Avec and Blackbird). Try the ALK Burger, with truffle taleggio cheese, dill pickle, onion and mustard, or beef Wellington by the slice. 168 N. Michigan, Ave., 312-392-2440, alkchicago.com

SOUTH LOOP — Vu rooftop bar is now open with fire pits, city views and dinner and brunch food. Look out for the “Chicago-style” longanisa sausage with tomatillo, celery, green relish and peppers, or the beet-cured salmon, with creme fraiche, chopped egg and lavosh. Don’t skip the cocktails, like the Tequila #1, with reposado tequila, rooibos, citrus and bitters, or the Blended #1 with bourbon, silver tequila, Danish cherry nut liqueur and bitters. 133 E. Cermak Road, 312-528-0191, vurooftop.com

WICKER PARK — Matcha soft-serve is the focus of Rakki Cafe, opened by Johnny Lee, a Los Angeles chef known for Hainan chicken, Eater reported. Rakki Cafe will also have pastries from Chiu Quon Bakery and other Asian desserts. 1375 N. Milwaukee Ave.

ICYMI:

UKRAINIAN VILLAGE — ’70s-inspired, all-day cafe and market Brothers and Sisters opening soon in Ukrainian Village

LOGAN SQUARE — Bombay Breakdown chefs release name and date of new Indian restaurant with Jason Hammel

WICKER PARK — October is your chance to snag an epic sandwich from Matt's Veal Parm

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS — Live-music-and-dining concept Hey Nonny opening late October in Arlington Heights

OAK BROOK — Lettuce's Beatrix heading for Oak Brook

CLOSINGS:

LINCOLN PARK — Zella announced it is closing because its lease is up, according to its Facebook page. The last day is Nov. 1. 1983 N. Clybourn Ave.

LINCOLN SQUARE — Paciugo Gelato in Lincoln Park, Lakeview and Roscoe Village have all closed, Block Club Chicago reported.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630