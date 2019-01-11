Original Pancake House, RegionAle, vet clinic among tenants coming to Can Company building in Canton

Three eateries, a vet clinic and a physical therapy center are among the new shops and services slated to join the Can Company building in Canton.

The five new tenants — the Original Pancake House, RegionAle, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, You’ll Never Walk Alone and ATI Physical Therapy — will join the complex on Boston Street, according to MCB Real Estate.

P. David Bramble, managing partner of MCB Real Estate, said his group bought the Can Company with the intention of reactivating it. MCB Realty bought the building with New York-based Angelo, Gordon & Co. in 2017 for nearly $43 million, and the new owners updated the complex last year.

“We spent a whole bunch of money on exterior improvements and refreshing it and bringing it back to life,” Bramble said. “We want to reintroduce it and get people in the community excited about using it.”

The new tenants will take over vacancies left by former tenants including Langermann’s, a restaurant where the Portland, Ore.-based Original Pancake House will soon begin serving breakfast and lunch.

RegionAle, an eatery specializing in classic American sandwiches and beer, got its start in Ellicott City and will open its second location at the Can Company. And the fast-casual chain Tropical Smoothie Cafe will offer smoothies, bowls, wraps and other items.

“There’s been this whole negative story about restaurant closures, which has been hanging over Baltimore, but its just not true,” Bramble said.

Alongside the restaurants, You’ll Never Walk Alone, a full-service vet clinic, and ATI Physical Therapy will add to the complex’s diversity.

Together the new tenants will take over more than 15,000 square feet of space and bring the complex close to full vacancy, Bramble said. Their storefronts are under construction and he expects them to open later this year.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan