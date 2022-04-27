The Original Hot Dog Factory Celebrates the Grand Opening of Location 24 in Newnan, GA

Newnan, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Original Hot Dog Factory celebrated its latest opening in Newnan, Ga. The location is owned by army veteran Edward Bryan.

The Original Hot Dog Factory’s menu consists of a wide range of selections including: specialty hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, french fries, onion rings, milkshakes, and related foods and beverages.

Owned by Dennis McKinley, The Original Hot Dog Factory has received national exposure as it has been featured on BRAVO’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” numerous times and has received numerous industry & local awards living up to its moniker “America’s Best Hot Dog”.

The Original Hot Dog Factory first opened in 2010 but was rebranded and revamped in 2015. The company has become a household name in Atlanta, Georgia, as being one of the city’s top casual dining destinations.

“At the Original Hot Dog Factory, we offer a wide variety of mouthwatering hot dogs that will make you ask for more,” says owner Dennis McKinley. “We are looking forward to sharing this deliciousness all over the country.”

The company is currently offering franchise opportunities to qualified candidates throughout the United States. Qualified applicants who are awarded the opportunity to own and operate a franchise will be provided with an exceptional business model, extensive training, and consistent, ongoing support from senior management.

For more information, please visit https://franchise.theoriginalhotdogfactory.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lamont Johnson

The Art Department

lamont@artdepartmentpr.com

For franchising information, please contact:

Ericka Webb

Franchise@TheOriginalHotDogFactory.com

