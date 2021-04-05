Original ChopShop is Your New Feel Good Breakfast Destination

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body launches enhanced breakfast menu and new ‘Shop Specials’ featuring an Avo Shake, Power Bowl and more on April 6

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so it’s kicking off the spring season with both new and revamped breakfast items to help guests fuel their mornings with Just Feel Good Food.

The enhanced Rise + Shine menu will still include guests’ all-time favorites, like the Avocado Toast and Cheat Day Wrap, while also introducing several new or updated wraps, bowls and toasts. This, along with the brand’s extensive juice, protein shake, superfruit bowl, parfait and coffee offering, makes Original ChopShop the ultimate feel-good breakfast destination.

“Original ChopShop offers one of the only better-for-you breakfast options in the fast casual space,” said Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “Our team is always chopping up new, inventive menu items that will inspire guests to Just Feel Good. We are excited to roll out our new and enhanced breakfast recipes that will help guests fuel their day.”

Set your alarm clocks, because starting April 6, the neighborhood eatery will begin chopping its refreshed Rise + Shine menu:

Avocado Toast (VEG) – Two eggs over easy, smashed avocado, red pepper flakes and tomato on house bread.

ABC Toast – Two eggs over easy, smashed avocado, bacon, fontina and arugula on house bread.

Cheat Day Wrap – Scrambled egg, bacon, white cheddar, avocado, tomato and choice of turkey or ham and brown rice.

Sunrise Wrap (VEG) – Egg white, tomato, onion, sweet potato, white cheddar and avocado pesto.

The Brekkie Wrap – Scrambled egg, provolone, avocado pesto, arugula and choice of turkey, ham, prosciutto or bacon.

Egg + Veggie Hash (VEG) – Two eggs over easy, sweet potato hash, smashed avocado, corn, onion, roasted red pepper, spinach, arugula and a whole wheat tortilla on the side.

Zen Bowl (GF, VEG) – Scrambled egg, spinach, mushroom, onion, white cheddar, arugula and brown rice.

Balanced Bowl (GF) – Grilled chicken or steak, scrambled egg, roasted vegetables, tomato, brown rice and avocado pesto.

In addition, Original ChopShop is introducing an all-new limited time menu category that will rotate every three to four months with its newest chopped creations. This quarter’s ‘Shop Specials’ menu is breakfast-forward and includes these delicious new items:

Power Bowl (GF) ­– Scrambled egg, bacon, goat cheese, broccoli, mushroom, arugula, brussels sprout and smashed avocado.

Avo Shake (GF, VEG) – Avocado, banana, spinach, dates, peanut butter, chia pudding, almond milk, vanilla whey protein powder and agave.

Upbeet Juice (GF, VEG, V) – Beet, carrot, green apple, ginger and turmeric.

Nanner Crunch Chia Pudding (VEG) – Chia seed, coconut milk, banana, chocolate sauce, almond and granola.

Let’s face it, eating well at breakfast time can be a challenge. We’re always on the go, trying to make it to meetings, workouts or school drop off. Original ChopShop has a solution for that! The new Chops app makes it easier and faster for guests to fuel their well-being while earning awesome rewards. Guests can download the Original ChopShop App in the Apple or Google Play store and order breakfast ahead so it’s ready when they arrive at the Shop! Curbside pick-up is also available for those who prefer a low-contact experience.

Original ChopShop’s breakfast menu is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 15 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

