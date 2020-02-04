Original ChopShop Makes its Highly Anticipated Allen Debut

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body to give away FREE ‘Feel Good Food’ on Feb. 8

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop , an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice, will start serving its signature feel good menu to the Allen community when the neighborhood eatery opens its doors in the new Stacy Green Shopping center, across from the Allen Premium Outlets, on Saturday, Feb. 8.

The new Shop, located at 829 W. Stacy Road, Bld. B, Ste. 120 , is celebrating the grand opening by giving away FREE FOOD! The first 100 guests who dine-in for lunch starting at 11 a.m. will receive a free entrée, which includes a protein bowl, sandwich or salad. Those interested may start lining up as early as 10 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to be the first restaurant to open in our center,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “This is a very up-and-coming area, but it lacks nutritious options. Our new Shop will fill the void for healthful food options by offering a convenient way for the community to ‘Fuel their Well-Being.’ Plus, this new shopping center is close to my home, so it is going to be very special for me to share our ‘Feel Good Food’ with my friends, family and neighbors.”

Allen’s new 3,145-square-foot Shop features a 335-square-foot patio and the brand’s signature relaxed atmosphere, including sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and local vintage photography. The Shop will mark the sixth Original ChopShop in North Texas and 14th system-wide. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 13 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.