Original ChopShop Launches Online Ordering

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Original ChopShop announced today the debut of its new, comprehensive online ordering system that will help guests feel good on the go.

Don’t have time to dine-in? The new platform allows guests to order online for pickup at all 10 company-owned locations. Want your favorite Chop delivered? The system will soon have delivery and catering capabilities to give guests even more access to Feel Good Food.

“Many of our guests make New Year’s resolutions to eat well on a consistent basis. Then, as the new year ramps up, our lives get even busier, and it feels like there’s no time to stay committed to those goals,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “Original ChopShop is a convenience brand for busy people seeking flavorful food that won’t break their resolutions. Our guests need their fuel fast, which is exactly why we’ve launched online ordering – to give them quicker, easier access to a freshly chopped, balanced meal.”

To launch the new system, Original ChopShop has partnered with Olo, the leading digital ordering and delivery platform for the restaurant industry whose mission is to give customers better, faster, and more personal service from the restaurants they love.

Don’t let life get in the way. Fuel your well-being and try out the new online ordering platform today at originalchopshop.com/order-now.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food made on-site from scratch with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” by providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes. Those interested in catering should email catering@originalchopshop.com.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 11 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are freshly prepared and made-to-order using peak-season fruits and vegetables that are chopped in-Shop daily. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

