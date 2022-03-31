Original ChopShop Launches New Chops Catering Rewards as Guests Head Back to the Office

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body introduces catering rewards program where guests can earn 10% back each quarter when they spend $1,000 or more on catering

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop , a better-for-you, fast casual brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh squeezed juice and more, is making its feel good catering offerings even better with a new Chops Catering Rewards program.

Original ChopShop’s catering menu features all the brand’s breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner staples, along with build-you-own bowl bars, better-for-you boxed lunches, frozen acai bowl stations and more. Original ChopShop is proud to offer catering for Every/Body with a menu that can be modified to meet the dietary needs of every group. The neighborhood eatery is a perfect option for catering needs of groups of all sizes, from 10-1,000.

To make ordering catering from Original ChopShop a no-brainer, the Company is introducing Chops Catering Rewards, an all-new catering loyalty program, where catering guests can earn 10% back on a Visa e-gift card every quarter they spend $1,000 or more on Original ChopShop catering. Chops Catering Rewards will fully integrate into the brand’s already successful Chops Loyalty program and app, which launched in Aug. 2020.

“At Original ChopShop, we’re committed to inspiring guests to ‘Just Feel Good’ whether they’re ordering a meal for themselves, a small group, or even a large group,” said Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “To complement our already successful catering program, Chops Catering Rewards will reward those guests that order catering directly through our web site or our Chops Loyalty App. The timing of this rollout couldn’t be better as we see more and more people heading back to the office and getting together for various events and celebrations.”

Morgan continued, “We set an aggressive percentage rebate at 10% because we want to reward our most loyal catering guests while also incenting more direct business. We believe the program will inspire higher ordering frequency and word of mouth buzz, making Original ChopShop a top-of-mind option for the catering needs of our communities.”

To sign up for Chops Catering Rewards and to order catering online from any Shop, visit originalchopshop.com/catering .

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 17 locations in Phoenix, Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston and is continuing expansion with four additional Shop openings in 2022, including its fourth market of Atlanta in July 2022. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and TikTok and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

