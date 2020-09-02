Original ChopShop Launches Delivery Fleet

Neighborhood eatery creates 80 new jobs while making it easier and faster for guests to enjoy its Just Feel Good Food

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop – an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice – is continuing to deliver an enhanced guest experience while simultaneously establishing itself as a digital leader in the fast-casual space.

The neighborhood eatery just launched an internal delivery system, making it even easier and faster for guests to “Fuel Their Well-Being.” Original ChopShop has launched a fleet of delivery drivers, who will safely deliver orders placed directly through originalchopshop.com or the new Original ChopShop Chops loyalty app.

Original ChopShop, like most restaurants, has historically relied on third-party platforms, such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates, for delivery services. When the pandemic hit, the brand set out to keep its team employed while also generating as many off-premise sales as possible. These two goals led to the implementation of an internal delivery system.

Now, when guests order through originalchopshop.com , their order will be delivered by an Original ChopShop team member. Guests who order directly online, no longer have to choose between great service, delivery speed or price. With the brand’s new delivery fleet, guests “Get All Three!” Compared to orders placed through third-party providers, orders placed directly through originalchopshop.com or the “Chops” App will be:

25% less expensive.

Delivered up to 15 minutes faster.

Safely delivered by a trusted Original ChopShop team member.

“We saw an opportunity to control and improve the digital and delivery experience for our guests, all while avoiding third-party commission fees,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “There’s an old adage that says, ‘between cost, speed and quality, you can only achieve two at any given time,’ but we have found a way to give our guests all three. With the recent launch of our Chops App and our new internal delivery system, we now own the entire Original ChopShop digital experience. We are also creating new jobs, which is essential given the climate of our industry. We are excited for these advancements and look forward to continuing innovation to deliver the best guest experience possible.”

To sign up for the Chops rewards program, download the Original ChopShop App in the Apple or Google Play store. To learn more about user benefits, visit originalchopshop.com/loyalty-rewards .

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 15 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com ?or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

