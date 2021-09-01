Original ChopShop Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Chops Loyalty Program

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body to give away a free fresh-squeezed juice or protein shake to all new members

It has been one year since Original ChopShop launched its Chops App and loyalty program, making it easier and faster for guests to “Fuel Their Well-Being” while earning rewards points on every purchase. Guests can use the app to order ahead, skip the line, get delivery and save their favorite orders for their next visit.

Not a member yet? There’s never been a better time to sign up because Original ChopShop is giving new Chops members a FREE fresh-squeezed juice or protein shake after their first $10 purchase! Sign-up today and schedule your curbside pick-up order directly through the app to receive the new welcome reward. For more information and to download the app, visit orginalchopshop.com/loyalty-rewards .

“We are excited to continue to ignite interest in our loyalty program with our new welcome reward, which is available for all new loyalty program members,” said Original ChopShop CEO Jason Morgan. “When we launched the Original ChopShop app, we set out to create a faster, more convenient ordering experience for our guests and, one year later, the results show that we’ve done just that. Since August of 2020, we have acquired more than 115,000 loyalty members and 50,000 app downloads. We have also seen extraordinary adoption of in-app ordering with 65% of direct digital orders originating in the app.”

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu ‘includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 15 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion with two Houston openings this year. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting "Just Feel Good Food" from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are "Chopped-in-Shop" daily using whole fruits and vegetables.

