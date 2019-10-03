Original ChopShop Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Tempe Restaurant

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body to give away free ‘Feel Good Food’ on Oct. 2

Tempe, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Original ChopShop, an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice, is set to open its second Tempe Shop at 8738 S. Emerald Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

To celebrate the grand opening, the neighborhood eatery will be giving away FREE FOOD! The first 50 guests who dine-in for breakfast starting at 7 a.m. will receive a free entrée from the brand’s signature Rise + Shine menu. Can’t make it for breakfast? No problem. The first 100 guests who dine-in for lunch starting at 11 a.m. will also receive a free entrée, which includes a protein bowl, sandwich or salad!

“We are excited to continue growth in our home market and to bring ‘Just Feel Good Food’ to South Tempe,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “We have hired an incredible team, and we are all looking forward to inspiring the community to ‘Just Feel Good.’”

WHAT:

Breakfast – First 50 dine-in guests will receive a free entrée.

Lunch – First 100 dine-in guests will receive a free entrée.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Breakfast – 7 a.m.

Lunch – 11 a.m.

WHERE:

Original ChopShop located at 8738 S. Emerald Drive in Tempe.

Tempe’s new 2,800-square-foot Shop will feature a 700-square-foot patio and the brand’s signature relaxed atmosphere, including sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and local vintage photography. The Shop will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and marks the eighth Original ChopShop in Arizona and 12th system wide.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Online ordering and delivery are now available directly through the Original ChopShop website; just visit originalchopshop.olo.com to place your order. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes. Those interested in catering should email catering@originalchopshop.com.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 11 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com ?or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

