Original ChopShop Celebrates Grand Opening of First McKinney Shop

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body will open its doors on June 11

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop , an emerging lifestyle brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice, will start serving its “Just Feel Good Food” to the McKinney community on Thursday, June 11.

The new Shop, located at 3041 S. Custer Road Ste. #100, will celebrate its grand opening by giving the first 10 people inside a $20 gift card for their next visit. Every person after that will receive a $5 gift card to use on their next purchase.

WHAT: Original ChopShop opens its first restaurant in McKinney.

WHEN: Thursday, June 11.

WHERE: 3041 S. Custer Road Ste. #100, McKinney, TX 75070

McKinney’s first Shop, located at Custer and Eldorado, will mark the brand’s seventh in Dallas-Fort Worth and 15th systemwide. It will be the neighborhood eatery’s first location to feature a pickup window, so guests can enjoy a low-contact, fast experience when they call ahead or order online .

Original ChopShop will be open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests can “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 14 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.