Original ChopShop Brings ‘Just Feel Good Food’ to Another Area of Tempe

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body plans mid-September grand opening

Tempe, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Original ChopShop, an emerging brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice, is set to open its second Tempe Shop at 8738 S. Emerald Drive in September.

Original ChopShop has been inspiring Arizonans to “Just Feel Good” since opening its very first Shop in Old Town Scottsdale in 2013. The Tempe opening will mark the neighborhood eatery’s eighth Shop in Arizona and 12th system-wide.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue growth in our home market,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “With each new opening, we strive to inspire others to ‘Just Feel Good’ and we are thrilled to bring Original ChopShop to another area of Tempe. Our multi-faceted menu will be the perfect addition to the south Tempe community with multiple options for an on-the-go breakfast, lunch meeting, after school snack or dinner for the family.”

The new 2,800-square-foot Shop will feature a 700-square-foot patio and is projected to bring 30 new jobs to the local community.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes. Those interested in catering should email catering@originalchopshop.com.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 11 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

