Original ChopShop is Bringing ‘Just Feel Good Food’ to McKinney

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body seeks 30 team members for June grand opening

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Original ChopShop , an emerging lifestyle brand featuring protein bowls, salads, sandwiches and fresh juice, is set to open its first McKinney Shop at 3041 S. Custer Road, Ste. 100 , in June.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Original ChopShop to McKinney,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “This community is largely underserved when it comes to convenient better-for-you food options, so we are thrilled to bring our multi-faceted, ‘Just Feel Good’ menu to the area. This will also be our first Shop systemwide to feature a pickup window, so guests can enjoy a low-contact, fast experience when they call ahead or order online . We are looking forward to further establishing our DFW footprint, and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

The new Shop, located at Custer and Eldorado, will mark the brand’s seventh in Dallas-Fort Worth and 15th systemwide. The neighborhood eatery is seeking 30 candidates to start immediately to fill all Shop positions. Interested candidates can apply online at OriginalChopShop.com .

“We are humbled to be able to create new restaurant jobs in McKinney by assembling an incredible team to join in our mission to inspire others to ‘Just Feel Good,’” Morgan said. “At Original ChopShop, we love a dose of spontaneous fun complete with fist bumps, high-fives, cartwheels and elbows. We offer a progressive culture because we believe work should be both fun and fulfilling, which sets us apart from our competitors.”

McKinney’s new 3,558-square-foot Shop will feature a drive-through pickup window and the brand’s signature relaxed atmosphere, including sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and local vintage photography.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with flavorful food that’s “Chopped-in-Shop” daily with real, quality ingredients. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 14 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.