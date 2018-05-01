Oreo, why are you doing this to us?

Cherry cola, kettle corn and pina colada are the latest Oreo limited-edition flavors that will be heading to stores this month.

They are part of a contest to get snackers to vote for their favorite and a chance at prizes at https://bit.ly/2q0PvR8.

We get a lot of promotional stuff here at The Morning Call and we've received samples of Oreo's new flavors before.

But these we decided to give a try. We're very sorry we did.

Here's what we in the newsroom staff thought of the three flavors:

Kettle corn:

Verdict: In a nutshell, tolerable. Overwhelming sweet, these didn't have a bad texture. Most of the staff that tried them liked them because they were free and on our counter in the newsroom. No one would buy them at the store.

The flavor did not resemble kettle corn, a popular sweet popcorn often found at fairs and amusement parks.

Pina Colada:

Verdict: These are the "thins" style, which are supposed to be crispier with less icy and in that sense these were successful. Flavor-wise they are very artificial. I guess you can say they were at least a seasonal flavor.

Cherry cola:

Verdict: No. In every way no. As the food writer, I've tried a lot of foods over the years that I didn't like. That's what makes covering food fun.

Trying these was not fun, however.

As soon as you open the package, you're smacked in the face with a cloud of phony cherry cola odor.

If you can get past that, you'll see that the filling is half nuclear pink / half sparkly white (featuring popping candy).

I set all that aside, and tasted the cookie. I had to spit it out and I've never done that. And I'm not the only one in the newsroom to do that. It was absolutely revolting.

Overall verdict:

Just stick to the classic Oreo. You can't go wrong.

