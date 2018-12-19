Ordering a burger? Hold the American cheese — 6 great Chicago burgers that go a different route

I promise I'm not here to take down American cheese. Sure, as a millennial (just barely), I'm supposed to have a vendetta against the stuff (along with golf, paper napkins and soap). But I'm proud to report that I regularly fulfill my patriotic duty by purchasing packs of plastic-wrapped cheese slices. In fact, I've been one of the processed cheese's biggest boosters, proudly waving the flag of the old-fashioned double cheeseburger.

But just because American cheese is great on a burger (it is!) doesn't mean that it's the only cheese that works.

It's just that right now the majority of Chicago's best burger contenders are all using the stuff - from Au Cheval to The Loyalist, Edzo's to Top Notch Beefburger. Even newcomer Mini Mott, where the burger comes topped with hoisin aioli and miso butter, features a slice of American cheese.

Of course, it's never been especially hard to find other kinds of cheese for your burger. Hundreds of establishments do that. In particular, Bad Apple, Kuma's Corner, DMK, and Butcher and the Burger all make sure to offer a number of cheese options.

My goal here was not to seek variety for its own sake, but to look into why certain restaurants have decided to break out of the American cheese mainstream.

Often chefs want to use a cheese that pairs well with the food they serve on the rest of their menu. Mark Chowaniec, co-owner of Chow Bros., which is in the Wells Street Market food hall (205 W. Wacker Drive, No. 100), spent two months workshopping his burger. "I think (American cheese) has its place, but we serve Central European and Polish food," says Chowaniec. "I wanted (the burger) to capture something about that area."

He concedes that "there aren't many cheeses from Poland that would melt well," so he decided to go with Gouda cheese, which both melts and pairs with the other ingredients he uses. That includes a surprisingly soft marble-rye bun instead of the standard white bun, pickled chow chow (which contains fennel, cabbage and sweet peppers) and a tangy yogurt-based "secret sauce."

Chowaniec isn't the only chef hoping to conjure the feeling of another place. Pacific Standard Time (141 W. Erie St.), a restaurant dedicated to bringing "the warmth and authenticity of California farms and artisans to the heart of downtown Chicago," uses Holey Cow cheese, made by Central Coast Creamery in Paso Robles, Calif., for its Slagel farm burger ($15). It's a subtle choice, one that doesn't stand up and scream for attention, but it does add a creamy, buttery note to each bite.

Sometimes even a local cheese can be used to transport you to another country. To help lend his Le French burger ($13.95) a French accent while still using Midwest ingredients, Bistronomic (840 N. Wabash Ave.) chef Martial Noguier settled on Pleasant Ridge, an Alpine-style cheese crafted by Uplands Cheese Co. in Wisconsin. "I was looking for a cheese that is more like a French cheese," says Noguier. "The Pleasant Ridge has a taste similar to Comte and Beaufort, two very popular cheeses that French people love." According to Noguier, a French-style burger isn't quite as strange as you might think. "In France, any good restaurant in Paris now has a burger on the menu," says Noguier. His is proving popular too. "I had to add it to the prix fixe menu. People are coming just for the burger now."

The cheese adds a tanginess that plays extremely well with the other French-inspired components. The Angus beef patty arrives topped with house-made country pate and roasted shallot marmalade. That's not to mention the cognac sauce spread on the Brioche bun. But it's the gooey Pleasant Ridge cheese that you'll notice first. (He also sometimes uses Everton cheese, another Alpine-style cheese produced by Jacobs and Brichford in Indiana.)

If one cheese works, why not two? California chain 25 Degrees (736 N. Clark St.), in River North, uses blue cheese and Fontina for its Number 1 burger ($14). That turns out to be a good trick, because you get the salty, funky flavor of the blue, along with the melting properties of the Fontina.

Using two types of cheese is also how the two-Michelin-starred Acadia (1639 S. Wabash Ave.), in the South Loop, stands out. Its burger ($15) is covered with a generous layer of complex Gruyere cheese, along with a mornay sauce, a classic French cheese sauce, spiked with Taleggio and truffles, which lends each bite a luxurious creaminess.

On the opposite end of the price spectrum is Fatso's Last Stand (2258 W. Chicago Ave.). There's no Gruyere, but the stand does serve the Midwest peculiarity called Merkts cheddar cheese spread. For the uninitiated, the Wisconsin cheese spread is extra sharp and very salty. It doesn't so much pair with food as give it a great big bear hug. You could order a single, but I like the double fatso with Merkts cheddar ($8) because it's such an unruly, grease-saturated creation.

There's little question that American cheese would have taken you nearly there, but only by using Merkt's is it able to go the full distance.

That's the power of a well-chosen cheese.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

