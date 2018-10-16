Order Up: I Heart Mac & Cheese Expands with Delivery Service

This fast-casual mac and cheese joint now delivers!

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) I Heart Mac & Cheese has partnered with delivery providers Uber Eats and Delivery Dudes at all its South Florida locations, including Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Davie, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, Parkland and Pembroke Pines.

“We are thrilled to partner with Uber Eats and Delivery Dudes to connect local residents and visitors to South Florida with our brand and unique menu,” said Stephen Giordanella, CEO and chairman. “Our brand has grown very quickly in the past year and we are growing across the country. The food delivery component is fast-becoming a core part of our business. Our partners understand the brand and our goals for expanding our delivery options and can help us exceed our milestones.”

Specializing in custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, diners choose from a variety of pasta or bread (including gluten-free) along with seven different types of cheeses, vegetables and seven proteins, including meatballs, bacon, ground beef, short ribs and grilled chicken.

Also, on the menu are specialty salads, including Angry Lobster, Chicken Cordon Blue, Chopped Wedge and Honey Mustard Pesto Chicken; side dishes, including cheesy broccoli, balsamic tomatoes and tomato soup; and desserts, including mini chocolate chip cookies, brownies, marshmallow treats and caramel cookies.

I Heart Mac & Cheese currently has six company-owned and two franchised locations in South Florida and Yukon, OK. The company’s first food truck franchise launched in October 2018 and a multi-unit franchise agreement was recently signed in North Carolina. Three additional company-owned locations are planned in Bayside, Queens, NY, and Long Island, NY. The company opened its first location in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale.

“Apps and consumers’ reliance on their smart phones are reshaping the food delivery market and providing restaurants a new opportunity to grow their customer base,” said Dan Collins, president and chief development officer. “When it comes to restaurant economics, it makes sense that delivery is part of the business. We’re excited to partner with Uber Eats and Delivery Dudes and to take our business to the next level.”

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit iheartmacandcheese.com/franchise/ or email Dan Collins, president and chief development officer, at Dan@iheartmacandcheese.com. Here’s Dan’s calendar link to make finding time easy.

About I Heart Mac & Cheese

I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese sandwiches and salads. The menu combines award- winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. The first location opened in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. South Florida locations include Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Coral Springs and Boca Raton. Additional corporate locations are slated to open in New York, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide with locations in Oklahoma, Florida, and North Carolina.

