Orange Out During Pei Wei’s Wei Better Orange Chicken Pop-up Party At Klyde Warren Park

Celebrity appearances, free samples, games, prizes and more set for March 24

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) They say nothing rhymes with orange …

That’s true. But this Saturday, Pei Wei will be synonymous with the color to celebrate its official holiday – National Orange Day.

On March 24, the Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant invites Dallasites to deck out in orange and head over to Klyde Warren Park for its Wei Better Orange Chicken Pop-up Party.

Beginning at 11 a.m., Pei Wei will be giving away free samples* of its Wei Better Orange Chicken – a craveable new dish made-to-order with fresh, never frozen, house-cut and battered crispy tempura white-meat chicken, wok-seared in real orange sauce and tossed with real fresh oranges.

In addition to fresh free food, Frisbee king Brodie Smith will be making some of his jaw-dropping trick shots at the party – talk about some epic Snapchat opportunities. Also making a special appearance during the celebration, is the hilarious 106.1 KISS FM radio personality Part-Time Justin who will be sure to put a smile on your face.

And if you weren’t already convinced to attend, Pei Wei will also have a dunk tank and games onsite with tons of prizes. Partygoers who show their #WeiBetter spirit by wearing orange will receive a $10 Pei Wei Gift Card*.

The pop-up party will be in full swing through 3 p.m. on Saturday. So orange out and walk over to Klyde Warren Park at 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy. in Dallas for a party that is wei better than the rest.

Media interest: Pei Wei CEO J. Hedrick and CMO Brandon Solano will be available for interviews at the park during the party. To schedule an interview, email Marilyn Perkins at mperkins@championmgt.com.

*Available while supplies last.

Welcome to Asian done a better way. Welcome to Pei Wei Asian Kitchen.

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Pan-Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

