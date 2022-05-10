Orange Leaf to Unveil New Design, Offering a Sweet New Experience in Cypress

Fast-growing national froyo franchise to host unveiling celebration with giveaways, face painting and more on May 21

Cypress, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is turning over a new leaf in Cypress with the debut of an all-new enhanced design at its 12702 Grant Road location.

The local crew has been hard at work, creating a sweet escape for the Cypress community. It’s not confirmed, but by the looks of it, Willy Wonka may have played a part in designing the updated froyo location. The location’s new design features a massive self-serve candy wall, cotton candy, popcorn and, of course, over 50 toppings to add to your froyo work of art that you can’t get anywhere else. Fans of all ages can embrace endless combination options at the Cypress location, which features the new “How Do You Orange Leaf” campaign, incorporating over 1,000 different ways to make your own masterpiece at Orange Leaf.

To celebrate the completion of this sweet remodel, Orange Leaf is skipping the golden tickets and inviting everyone to join its Guest Appreciation Event on Saturday, May 21! From noon to 4 p.m., Orange Leaf will offer $1 off a Smoothie or Shake, $2 off a Superfood Bowl and buy one, get one free of any size froyo. To add to the excitement, Orange Leaf will be sprinkling in fun giveaways and activities like face painting and balloon art.

“This is the start of a new look and feel for Orange Leaf, and we couldn’t be more excited for the Cypress community to be the first to experience it,” said President of Brix Restaurants Sherif Mityas. “This new design enables guests to have even more flavor freedom, and we can’t wait to see what masterpieces the Cypress community will create. We have lots of giveaways and fun things planned for our event, and we’re so excited to celebrate with everyone!”

What: Orange Leaf is hosting a celebration with giveaways and more in honor of its new design in Cypress.

When: Saturday, May 21 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Orange Leaf, located at 12702 Grant Road in Cypress.

Orange Leaf offers freedom from average everyday options. From flavors, cups and cones to smoothies, shakes and cakes, Orange Leaf gives its guests the freedom to create whatever sweet treat they can come up with next. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else! For more information about Orange Leaf, visit orangeleafyogurt.com .

About Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Based in Dallas, Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Its mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Orange Leaf is rapidly growing with more than 80 locations across the U.S.

Orange Leaf is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For more information, visit orangeleafyogurt.com and follow Orange Leaf on Facebook and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Orange Leaf to Unveil New Design, Offering a Sweet New Experience in Cypress first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.