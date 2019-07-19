Orange Leaf Partners with Oreo for Oreo’s Stay Playful Promotion

And a lucky Orange Leaf Guest has the chance to win $1,000.

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) This July, Orange Leaf has teamed up with Oreo® to offer a new limited time flavor, Cookies ‘N Cream Gelato made with Oreo® Cookie Pieces! It’s all the best parts of the Oreo® Cookie in a decadent creamy dessert.

Additionally, Oreo® is giving a lucky Orange Leaf Guest the chance to win a $1,000 gift card. It’s as easy as snapping a selfie with a cup of Cookies ‘N Cream Gelato, tag Oreo®, Orange Leaf, and use the hashtag #OreoSummerSweepstakes. This delicious promotion will run until July 31st.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Oreo® for their 4th annual Oreo® Summer promotion! This flavor has already been a fast favorite and the gift card giveaway has been successfully driving additional online engagement through influencers and social shares,” said Kristen Campbell, Director of Marketing.

For Guests looking for a healthier option this summer, Acai Bowls are still available at your local Orange Leaf! They are made with a blend of organic acai, banana, and almond milk for a sweet fresh flavor. Top your bowl with granola or various fruits to make it even sweeter!

“Our partnerships and new product offerings this summer have been a crucial part in driving new Guests in each day and expanding other dayparts,” said Kendall Ware, President and COO of Orange Leaf. “We will continue to grow our offerings and brand partnerships to make life sweeter!”

