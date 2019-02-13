Orange Leaf Gains Positive Same Store Sales Momentum

Sales start strong in 2019 after successful 2018.

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt & Treats is celebrating a very strong finish to 2018 and continued success into 2019. Last year, Orange Leaf had two months of positive same store sales growth during the summer, ended the year with comp sales up 6% in December, and kicked off 2019 with comp sales up 4% in January.

“The positive same store sales are attributed to successfully executing on strategies focused around bold brand partnerships, enhancing high quality products and expanding off-premises sales through catering and mobile delivery,” said President & COO, Kendall Ware.

The 2018 summer sales were driven by the launch of a new flavor partnership with Jolly Rancher® followed by their nationwide launch of real fruit smoothies and made-to-order shakes. “Our differentiator was being the first frozen yogurt franchise to offer two of Jolly Rancher’s most popular flavors as dairy-free froyo. Our Guests went crazy for it and our Franchise Partners are ready for us to bring it back,” said Ware. “We also learned that mandating smoothies and shakes was the right strategy to create more reasons for guests to visit more often and for different occasions.”

To combat one of the slowest months, December, Orange Leaf partnered with Dove® to offer a Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato and gave away 4 tickets to Walt Disney World®. The LTO flavor and ticket giveaway helped Orange Leaf break through the noise during the holiday season and achieve their best December yet.

In addition to flavor promotions, Orange Leaf focused on opportunities to increase off-premises sales through catering and mobile delivery. Through partnerships with multiple mobile delivery platforms and an online catering service, ezCater, Orange Leaf has created even more opportunities to drive sales. “Offering catering and mobile delivery in every store is a top priority for our brand as we see the positive impact it can make by increasing traffic and building brand awareness.” said Ware.

2019 is looking bright for Orange Leaf as they plan to launch new flavor and catering partnerships, enhanced store designs, new product LTOs, and provide co-brand opportunities.

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Kristen Campbell

405-816-4286

kcampbell@orangeleafyogurt.com