Orange Leaf Celebrates Turning Over a New Leaf in Lufkin with Sweet Reopening Event

Lufkin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is remodeled, revamped and ready to reopen its doors to the Lufkin community with the debut of a fresh new look and feel on Saturday, June 4!

Located at 4505 S. Medford Drive, Ste. 307, Lufkin’s redesigned Orange Leaf is celebrating its grand reopening on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music, photo opportunities and family-friendly activities like face painting and outdoor games. To continue the celebration, Orange Leaf will offer $1 off a Smoothie or Shake, $2 off a Superfood Bowl, and buy one get one free any size fro-yo all day long. Plus, all attendees will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win FREE fro-yo for a year from June 2-6!

To enter, visit facebook.com/OrangeLeafLufkin and like the entry post and submit your favorite fro-yo topping in a comment on the entry post from Thursday, June 2 through Monday, June 6! Then, be sure to follow @OrangeLeafLufkin throughout the promotion period and for at least 15 days thereafter to participate in the promotion and be eligible to win. Orange Leaf will select and announce the winners on June 6. The lucky winners will be selected at random to receive Free Fro-yo for a Year!

“We’re thrilled to reopen our doors to the Lufkin community just in time for the start of summer,” said President of Brix Restaurants Sherif Mityas. “We wanted to give back to our loyal fans and celebrate with sweet deals and giveaways while they immerse themselves in our brand new design. We can’t wait for guests to get a first look on Saturday and try tasty new fro-yo creations!”

Lufkin’s remodeled Orange Leaf features an all-new self-serve candy wall for guests to explore “How Do You Orange Leaf” with over 1,000 different ways to make your own fro-yo masterpiece. Orange Leaf Lufkin will be open Monday through Thursday from noon to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. To learn more, visit locations.orangeleafyogurt.com/Lufkin .

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Legal residents of TX, age 18+. Entry Period: From 8:00 am CT on 6/2/22 through 8:00 am CT on 6/6/22. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prizes: (10) packet of 52 coupons: each coupon good for one free 10 oz frozen yogurt and toppings per week at the specified ORANGE LEAF® store (ARV $424.32). Total ARV for all prizes: $4,243.20. See complete Official Rules available at https://orangeleafyogurt.com/rules Sponsor: Orange Leaf OC, LLC, 14850 Montfort Drive, Suite 131 PMB 22, Dallas, Texas 75254. Void where prohibited.

Orange Leaf’s wide selection of over 80 flavors and multiple topping choices makes for endless combination options on your favorite froyo, shake, smoothie or frozen treat. Each froyo flavor recipe is uniquely Orange Leaf’s and you can’t get it anywhere else!

About Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt

Based in Dallas, Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Its mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Orange Leaf is rapidly growing with more than 80 locations across the U.S. Orange Leaf is a portfolio company of BRIX Holdings, LLC, a Dallas-based multi brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. For more information, visit orangeleafyogurt.com and follow Orange Leaf on Facebook and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

