Orange Leaf and Sour Patch Kids Team Up to Make Summer Sour

New Dairy-Free Raspberry froyo is now swirling and there’s a sweet giveaway for a lucky Guest to win tickets to Universal Studios Florida.

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is kicking off summer with their first ever sour flavor, Dairy-Free Sour Raspberry Froyo made with Sour Patch Kids®.

Sour Patch Kids® popular phrase ‘first it’s sour, then it’s sweet’ describes every bite of this new froyo flavor. Before you know it, it’s sour, sweet, gone. If you need even more sour for your swirl, Sour Patch Kids® candies will be available on the toppings bar.

“We are excited to partner with one of America’s favorite sour candies, Sour Patch Kids®, for our first sour froyo. It gives our Guests a new flavor experience at Orange Leaf and expands our dairy-free offerings, making it a perfect addition for summer,” Kendall Ware, President & COO of Orange Leaf said. “We can’t wait to see where this brand partnership takes us in 2019.”

To make things even sweeter, Orange Leaf is inviting Guests to get their #soursquad together for a chance to win five (5) tickets to Universal Studios® in Orlando, Florida*. During the months of May and June, Guests can visit Orange Leaf to get access to the special web page to enter the contest!

Pucker up and check out the new flavor and contest that will be featured in Orange Leaf locations from May 6 through June 30.

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

