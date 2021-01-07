Orange deputy suspended for excessive force. The man he tased still faces assault charge

January 7, 2021From www.orlandosentinel.com
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda
Orange County Deputy Joseph O’Neil used excessive force during a domestic violence call in March when he shot a man in the back with his stun gun without sufficient provocation, an agency investigation determined in May. The deputy was suspended without pay for 10 days, but prosecutors have continued to pursue a criminal case against the man he stunned, Isaac Smith, for assault on an officer — a decision Smith said he finds unjust.