Joe Burbank
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Orange COVID-19 vaccine portal closes after booking all available appointments in 45 minutes

February 15, 2021 | 10:55am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Leslie Postal
Joe Burbank

The county's online registration system booked 6,800 appointments in less than an hour.