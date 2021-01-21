  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Orange County deputy promoted to highest rank ever held by a Black woman in the department’s history

January 21, 2021 | 8:17am
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Joe Mario Pedersen
Orange County Sheriff's Office

Chief Deputy Denise Demps is now the fourth in command at Orange County Sheriff’s Office.