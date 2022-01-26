Opus Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) as New Bronze Partner

Westfield, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) is pleased to announce a new sponsor relationship with Opus , a mobile-first training platform designed for deskless employees.

“Hospitality workers don’t sit at a desk all day, yet most technology is built for desk workers. By taking a human-first approach to tech, Opus has a solution that engages employees through interactive microtraining.” said CHART President Monique Donahue, CHT. “CHART’s hospitality trainers are looking for ways to more effectively train a multigenerational workforce. This platform is accessible for everyone with a mobile device.”

“We are excited to be a part of the CHART family, an organization that shares our commitment to providing quality training and resources for the hospitality industry,” said Opus Co-Founder & CEO Rachael Nemeth. “Together, CHART and Opus will expand resources for learning and development professionals who are seeking modern, mobile-first training solutions. This partnership will help Opus accelerate our ability to ‘create space for everyone’ in the new era of training.”

CHART currently has the following partners who support its mission:

Platinum: ServSuccess/National Restaurant Association and the America Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI)

Silver: DiscoverLink, Inkling, Legacy Event Productions, Schoox, Wisetail, World Manager, Restaurant Playbooks, and SparkLearn

Bronze: Creative Restaurant Solutions, People & Performance Strategies, the Wine and Spirits Education Trust, Modern Training, and Opus

Alliance: Dine Out for No Kid Hungry/Share our Strength, HR in Hospitality Conference, International Food and Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA), Multicultural Foodservice Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), and Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

Contact: Lisa Marovec at 312.405.2634, lisa@chart.org, or visit www.chart.org .

About CHART

CHART ( chart.org ), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 500 members from more than 350 restaurant, foodservice, and lodging companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

About Opus

Opus (opus.so) is the first training platform designed for “deskless” employees. With a mobile-first experience, companies like Compass Group, Luke’s Lobster, and David Chang’s Fuku use Opus to ensure their frontline talent starts, stays and grows.

