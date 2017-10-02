OptiPure Introduces New Logo and Brand Identity

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Plano-based OptiPure, a leading provider of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce the launch of the new OptiPure logo and brand identity as part of the ongoing growth and evolution of OptiPure’s products and brand. This marks the first OptiPure logo update in 16 years.

Eddie Garmon, OptiPure Executive Vice President of Business Development states, “This was not a decision that was made lightly. We are proud of our 16-year history of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry and over 35 years of commercial solutions in the printing, medical imaging, photographic and water treatment industries.” Garmon adds, “We have refreshed our logo to better match who we are today: a water treatment advocate who understands our customers’ needs and provides simply exceptional water solutions.”

Extensive thought went into the new logo development. The font is contemporary, strong, technical and purpose-driven. The O symbolizes water in a vessel or container—the core of OptiPure’s business.

Beginning today, OptiPure will be incorporating this refreshed logo and identity into daily business operations by making running changes to our printed and digital communications. Existing inventory will continue to use the current logo during a transition period. Keep an eye out for more of our updated look on our products and soon-to-launch new website.

About OptiPure

OptiPure® is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry. It manufactures a complete line of commercial water filtration systems, membrane separation (reverse osmosis) systems and water softeners for applications including ice makers, fountain beverages, coffee and tea brewers, espresso, combi ovens and warewashing. OptiPure provides components and complete water systems through a network of distributors and dealers worldwide. OptiPure is a product line of Procam Controls, Inc. a leading supplier of water and chemical management equipment since 1975 for the printing, medical imaging, photographic, foodservice and water treatment industries. Procam Controls, Inc. became a division of Aquion, Inc. in 2015. For more information about the OptiPure line and where to purchase, please go to www.optipurewater.com or call 972.881.9797.

