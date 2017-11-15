OptiPure Announces New Website Launch

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Plano-based OptiPure, a leading provider of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce the launch of the new optipurewater.com website in support of the ongoing growth and evolution of OptiPure’s brand and products. The updated site is user-friendly with a fresh look and user experience. The site offers quick and easy access to application & product information, water filtration resources, company news & events, and an updated web portal for OptiPure distributors, representatives, and dealers.

Eddie Garmon, OptiPure Executive Vice President of Business Development states, “We are excited to launch our new website. We have refreshed it to be easier to use, reflect OptiPure’s updated brand identity and to better match the progression of OptiPure as a company.”

Beginning today, optipurewater.com will be updated on a regular basis with product launches, product updates, application & technical resource information and company news & events. Be sure to keep an eye out for more of our updated look on our products!

About OptiPure

OptiPure® is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for the foodservice industry. It manufactures a complete line of commercial water filtration systems, membrane separation (reverse osmosis) systems and water softeners for applications including ice makers, fountain beverages, coffee and tea brewers, espresso, combi ovens and warewashing. OptiPure provides components and complete water systems through a network of distributors and dealers worldwide. OptiPure is a product line of Procam Controls, Inc. a leading supplier of water and chemical management equipment since 1975 for the printing, medical imaging, photographic, foodservice and water treatment industries. Procam Controls, Inc. became a division of Aquion, Inc. in 2015. For more information about the OptiPure line and where to purchase, please go to www.optipurewater.com or call 972.881.9797.

Media Contact:

Stacy Rupert

OptiPure

srupert@optipure.net

972-801-5505