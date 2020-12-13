Opponents of Michael Madigan’s reelection as Illinois House speaker harden opposition

A group of 19 House Democrats is digging in its heels against veteran Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s reelection to the post, issuing a letter to colleagues saying the Democratic caucus needs to “come together” on an alternative to lead them in January. But the “Dear Colleagues” letter issued Saturday by the Madigan dissidents stopped short of recommending a replacement when the new House is inaugurated Jan. 13 with an anticipated 73 Democratic members.