  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Ophas ‘Bo’ Allen, one of the last of the colorful old-time Baltimore arabbers, dies

August 27, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By

Ophas "Bo" Allen, one of the last of the old-time Baltimore arabbers, has died at 89.